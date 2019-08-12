Fetty Wap & Tee Grizzley Join Forces In New "Zoo" Video

Check out Fetty Wap's new video for "Zoo" featuring Tee Grizzley.

Last Friday was a monster day for new music. Not only did we get new projects from Rick Ross, Blueface, Trippie Red, Bas, and others, but we also got some new singles as well, including this track right here between Fetty Wap & Tee Grizzley called "Zoo." Well shortly after the single was released, so was the official video, which we’re highlighting for y’all right now.

Check out the dark & eery Jon J-directed clip (above) and let us know what you think. Look for Fetty Wap's King Zoo album to be coming soon.