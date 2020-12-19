mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap & Rah Swish Join Drippy On "Opps"

Aron A.
December 19, 2020 16:57
Drippy taps Fetty Wap & Rah Swish on "Opps."


Drippy has been slowly catching a buzz in these streets. The Brooklyn drill sound has taken over the globe in 2020. In fact, if there's one sound that actually defined the chaos of the year, it's the sound of drill music. Now, drippy has been a name that has been growing alongside the buzz of the regional sound, keeping his foot on the gas with the release of several singles including "Dope Dealer" which has been going up.

As he guns towards a massive year in 2020, he's capping his output this year with a massive single. Teaming up with Fetty Wap and Rah Swish, Drippy offers his new single, "Opps." The three rappers deliver a hard-hitting banger over sinister drill production.

Check the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Y'all n***as big mad
Talkin' to opps, my lil n***as spinned that
Them other n***as ain't with that
N***as get shot and wanna start rapping
Pussy boy, go get your shit back

