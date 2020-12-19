Fetty Wap & Rah Swish Join Drippy On "Opps"

Drippy has been slowly catching a buzz in these streets. The Brooklyn drill sound has taken over the globe in 2020. In fact, if there's one sound that actually defined the chaos of the year, it's the sound of drill music. Now, drippy has been a name that has been growing alongside the buzz of the regional sound, keeping his foot on the gas with the release of several singles including "Dope Dealer" which has been going up.

As he guns towards a massive year in 2020, he's capping his output this year with a massive single. Teaming up with Fetty Wap and Rah Swish, Drippy offers his new single, "Opps." The three rappers deliver a hard-hitting banger over sinister drill production.

Check the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all n***as big mad

Talkin' to opps, my lil n***as spinned that

Them other n***as ain't with that

N***as get shot and wanna start rapping

Pussy boy, go get your shit back