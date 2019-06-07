mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap & Monty Drop Off "Birthday" For The Ladies

Erika Marie
June 07, 2019 02:37
1.3K Views
81
4
CoverCover

Birthday
Fetty Wap Feat. Monty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It's also Fetty's baby mama's birthday, as well.


"Trap Queen" star Fetty Wap has joined forces with Monty to drop off their new single, "Birthday." The longtime friends and collaborators return with a track that for the ladies as they both gas up their girls. They lavish them with compliments and treat them like every day is her birthday. Fetty sings the hook, calling his lady a boss, saying that he loves the way she walks, and that he'll take her on trips for her birthday.

It just so happens to be Masika Kalysha's—the mother of Fetty's daughter Khari Barbie—birthday today. The model, singer, and reality star shared near-naked video clip of herself on Instagram dancing around in her thong. She wrote in the caption, "It’s midnight on the east coast so fk it! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MASIKA MA FKN KALYSHA YOU BAD MILF YOU!!!!!! #june7th #geminiseason #MasikaKalysha #happybirthday."

In spite of having multiple singles that have topped the charts, Fetty still hasn't delivered a complete follow-up project to his debut, self-titled hit album. Hopefully, this is both a nod to his baby mama and a hint that more music is to come.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, don't you hit the door, girl, you such a star
Got you in my thoughts, spot you from afar
Spent two at the bar, it’s you I could call
No way I could leave, no way I could cheat her

Fetty Wap Monty
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fetty Wap & Monty Drop Off "Birthday" For The Ladies
81
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject