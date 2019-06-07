Fetty Wap & Monty Drop Off "Birthday" For The Ladies

"Trap Queen" star Fetty Wap has joined forces with Monty to drop off their new single, "Birthday." The longtime friends and collaborators return with a track that for the ladies as they both gas up their girls. They lavish them with compliments and treat them like every day is her birthday. Fetty sings the hook, calling his lady a boss, saying that he loves the way she walks, and that he'll take her on trips for her birthday.

It just so happens to be Masika Kalysha's—the mother of Fetty's daughter Khari Barbie—birthday today. The model, singer, and reality star shared near-naked video clip of herself on Instagram dancing around in her thong. She wrote in the caption, "It’s midnight on the east coast so fk it! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MASIKA MA FKN KALYSHA YOU BAD MILF YOU!!!!!! #june7th #geminiseason #MasikaKalysha #happybirthday."

In spite of having multiple singles that have topped the charts, Fetty still hasn't delivered a complete follow-up project to his debut, self-titled hit album. Hopefully, this is both a nod to his baby mama and a hint that more music is to come.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, don't you hit the door, girl, you such a star

Got you in my thoughts, spot you from afar

Spent two at the bar, it’s you I could call

No way I could leave, no way I could cheat her