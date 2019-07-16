Fetty Wap & Monty Assist Tali Goya On "Broadway"

New York City's Tali Goya has been steadily releasing new music at a rapid pace over the past few months. Although he's been steadily building up a regional buzz and a solid buzz online, he hasn't really had a breakout moment yet. But it seems to be on the way soon. For his latest record, he comes through with a certified banger while teaming up with the Remy Boyz' Fetty Wap and Monty.

With Latin music making a wave in North America right now, Tali Goya delivers a latin trap banger with "Broadway." He flexes the track while bouncing back and forth between English and Spanish before Fetty Wap and Monty come through with their respective verses.

Peep the track below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Tali Goya.

Quotable Lyrics

Free my n***as in the county

Keep a couple killas 'round me

I could show you how to do this

All I know is gettin' to it

Way before this makin' music

.30, I can't wait to use it