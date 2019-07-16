mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap & Monty Assist Tali Goya On "Broadway"

Aron A.
July 15, 2019 20:25
241 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Broadway
Tali Goya Feat. Fetty Wap & Monty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tali Goya connects with the Remy Boyz for "Broadway."


New York City's Tali Goya has been steadily releasing new music at a rapid pace over the past few months. Although he's been steadily building up a regional buzz and a solid buzz online, he hasn't really had a breakout moment yet. But it seems to be on the way soon. For his latest record, he comes through with a certified banger while teaming up with the Remy Boyz' Fetty Wap and Monty.

With Latin music making a wave in North America right now, Tali Goya delivers a latin trap banger with "Broadway." He flexes the track while bouncing back and forth between English and Spanish before Fetty Wap and Monty come through with their respective verses.

Peep the track below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Tali Goya.

Quotable Lyrics
Free my n***as in the county
Keep a couple killas 'round me
I could show you how to do this
All I know is gettin' to it
Way before this makin' music
.30, I can't wait to use it

Tali Goya
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  241
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tali Goya Fetty Wap Monty new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fetty Wap & Monty Assist Tali Goya On "Broadway"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject