Back in September, Fetty Wap got married to an Instagram model named Leandra and the duo shared their special day all over Instagram, looking happier than ever. However, just a couple weeks back reports started circulating that Leandra wanted a divorce just one week after they tied the knot. Apparently Fetty's "true colors" started showing and Leandra wasn't for it.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leandra claimed that Fetty was in a whole other relationship and even emotionally, physically, and mentally abused her. While there have been no more updates on her claims, it looks as though things may have changed since the couple enjoyed breakfast together recently. Fetty and Leandra both did the classic share of their meal to their Instagram story, leading us to believe that they may have worked things out.

Fetty recently shared a sweet statement on Thanksgiving about his seven children and showed love to his baby mothers. "I’m thankful to have the best children in the world ... and I wanna thank my children’s moms who put up with my shit and deals with my selfish pride ... I’m just some thankful ma fucka today," he wrote alongside an image of his kids.