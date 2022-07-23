Things aren't looking good for Fetty Luciano. The Brooklyn rapper turned himself in to the Glen Cove Police Department on Thursday and has been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. Authorities are claiming that Luciano was involved in a shooting at a pool party at a Long Island mansion back on July 10th.

Three people were injured at the gathering, including two partygoers and a security guard. Luckily, no one was killed, all being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Adam Hunger/BIG3/Getty Images

The party was hosted by Big Fendi, Nicki Minaj's former manager. According to a police report, a fight broke out between two of the party's attendees, and the security guard stepped in to try to break up the altercation. Fendi's Celebrity B-Day Pool Party came to an abrupt end when the fight escalated and shots were heard. The roughly two hundred people in attendance descended into panic. Police are saying that it was Luciano who open fired at the Glen Cove mansion.

The 26-year-old rapper is a member of GS9, and had a previous stint in prison when he was arrested with fellow GS9 member Bobby Shmurda. During his sentence, Luciano began making music. Less than a year after his release in 2018, he dropped Story to Tell, a mixtape featuring Shmurda. He hasn't dropped an LP since, but has occasionally released singles with the likes of Fivio Foreign and Gunna, who's having some legal troubles of his own.

Luciano's case is still developing.

[via]