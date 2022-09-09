This year's MTV Video Music Awards contained several headline-making moments, from Lil Nas X's bold and beautiful red carpet look to Nicki Minaj's legendary career-spanning performance before she accepted her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Yet another huge surprise came as one of the evening's hosts – Jack Harlow – took to the stage to perform one of his Come Home the Kids Miss You singles, "First Class."





The track features Fergie and Ludacris' 2006 hit "Glamorous," and much to the audience's pleasure, the Kentucky native recruited the Black Eyed Peas alum to join him in entertaining viewers.

At the time of the performance, Harlow shared a photo dump to his Instagram feed, captioning it "Drive-thru, raw as hell" and kicking off with a photo and video of him and the 47-year-old before spiralling off into a highlight reel of other big moments he celebrated throughout the evening.





Now that she's had some time to process, Fergie has shared more content on her own page from the duo's rehearsal ahead of the main event. "Harlow Hello... @jackharlow," she wrote in the caption.

In the video she uploaded right after taking to the stage, the "My Humps" hitmaker wrote, "Finally catching my breath after all the tears of joy I've cried. I'm so grateful to have been able to meet this moment. Thank you @jackharlow, @mtv, my team, family, fans & everyone who made this possible. More to come but wow what a magical night."

Check out Fergie and Jack Harlow's 2022 MTV VMAs performance below