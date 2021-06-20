Fenix Flexin Skates On "NDS"

Los Angeles bred rapper Fenix Flexin has been a local treasure for quite some time now. Taking some downtime in quarantine to ready his long-awaited upcoming solo mixtape Fenix Flexin Vol. 1 and to plan a subsequent tour for the project. Expected to feature previously released tracks "For Me" and "10 Toes" in addition to new tracks with Drakeo The Ruler, Rob Vicious, Bravo The Bagchaser, D-Block Europe, Peso Peso, and SaysoTheMac, it'll be his first full-length project on his own outside of Shoreline Mafia.

He's welcomed his next single ahead of the project's release. On "NDS," which is an abbreviation for nerds, dorks, and squares, Fenix's West Coast flavor is on full display. Taking shots at folks who fit the aforementioned descriptions on the track, he lays down a few fiery verses over the pounding rhythms. His mixtape is set to arrive on July 1st, and Fenix is set to bein touring the debut project this September.

Along with the new track, Fenix debuted a video packed with visuals that complement the scene he's describing. Check out "NDS" and let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Blue lips sink ships, pink slips

Wok hard in my cup no tricks

Babygirl I need some mo where the tricks

She ain’t go no money, we ain’t f*****’ I’ma dip