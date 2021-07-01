Fenix Flexin Releases His Debut Mixtape "Fenix Flexin Vol. 1"

Fenix Flexin made his name as a member of Shoreline Mafia but these days, he's more concerned with growing his personal brand. Focusing on his solo music in recent months, Fenix has officially come through with his debut mixtape Fenix Flexin Vol. 1.

Freestyling absolutely everything on the new mixtape, Fenix focused on redefining his sound by working with new artists and producers. This time around, he teamed up with Drakeo The Ruler, Cypress Moreno, D-Block Europe, Rob Vicious, Peso Peso, and more.

Born and raised in Hollywood, Fenix Flexin has announced his intent to tour this September with some of the artists on his project, also showcasing his new skate brand Burnt Co. Check out the new mixtape below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. Risky

2. Respectfully (with Cypress Moreno) [feat. Drakeo The Ruler]

3. Feds (feat. Rob Vicious)

4. True 2 This (with Cypress Moreno) [feat. Bravo The Bagchaser]

5. From The Block (feat. D-Block Europe)

6. NDS

7. Lightshow

8. For Me

9. Wockiana

10. PesoFlexin (feat. Peso Peso)

11. On Fig (feat. SaysoTheMac)

12. What's The Move

13. 10 Toes

14. Pain

15. RIP Mac P Dawg