Fenix Flexin Reflects On First Smoking Experience & Favorite Strains On "How To Roll"

Fenix Flexin breaks down his smoking history, his favorite strains, and the most he's ever smoked in a single day on "How To Roll."

Today marks the arrival of our new How To Roll episode, featuring an appearance from Fenix Flexin. Fresh off the release of his debut mixtape, a self-titled project featuring Drakeo The Ruler, D-Block Europe, and more, the longtime smoker took a few moments to share some of his weed experiences.

When it comes to the strain of choice, Flexin lays out his preference of the day. "We got Potato Runtz and we got some Trufflez," he explains. "Shout out to both of them." He also reveals that he favors smoking Indica for one big reason in particular. "Sativa doesn't really get me high like that," he reveals.

As fans of the series have come to learn, not all rappers are equal when it comes to rolling ability. Off the bat, Fenix admits that he's far from the best roller in his crew. "I don't even be rolling the best blunts," he says. "I don't roll for others, I roll for myself. Long as that muthafucka smoke, shit, it's cool. I'd put 3.5 in that bitch if I knew how to roll it like that, but I don't know how to roll it like that."

Image via HNHH

As per tradition, Fenix strolls down memory lane to recount his first time smoking. "It was with some of my little patnahs," he recalls. "We had just gotten off from school, went over to they block. We were going to get high and go get Shamrock Shakes at McDonalds. I had already been bullshittin, stealing cigarettes, but that was my first time smoking weed. I didn't just--" he mimics a weak inhale. "N***a was packing that apple."

He also remembers the most he's ever smoked in one sitting, taking us back to a fateful 4/20 in 2009. "I was just putting in hella blunts," he says with a smirk. "N***a came in with a volcano bag. We were smoking every way you can think of smoking. One of the homies pulled up with with an ounce of some fire OG. At the time, that shit was gas. N***as was tore back, noodles knocked! We was faded, cooking and shit. One of the homies passed out."

When asked about edibles, Fenix notes that he recently stopped using opiates. "I was using them for a year and a half, two years," he says. "But I'm damn near four months sober. Edibles help you sleep when you going through shit like that. If any of you--I know n***as going through them withdrawals, get you an edible, you'll be alright.

For more from Fenix Flexin, check out the full episode of How To Roll right here.

Image via HNHH