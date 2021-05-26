Fenix Flexin Drops Off New Single "For Me"

Today, former Shoreline Mafia member Fenix Flexin has come through to drop off his brand new single "For Me," the latest look from his upcoming debut project. Produced by the tandem of Ron Ron and Menace, who conjure up a vibey instrumental, the track serves as an intriguing showcase of what fans can expect from Fenix on a solo tip.

"The group had a bunch of respect, a huge following, and a whole lot of people behind us,” affirms Fenix, setting the stage in an official press release. “Now, I’m claiming all of those things for myself as an individual, and I’m off to a good start."

Lyrically, this latest single seems to effectively capture his current headspace. "Fuck a square I need a real freak, type of bitch to bring it every week," he raps, basking in the benefits of success in the rap game. "Her pussy bomb, she keep the hair fleek / Strip a ni*ga till he bare feet / I live this life so I can talk about it, fuck the opps we get to stalkin' houses."

Check out "For Me" now, and look for more details on Fenix Flexin's upcoming solo album to surface in the near future.

