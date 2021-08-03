Fendi P Drops Off "Trappin' Jazz" Ft. Curren$y & More

Curren$y has been active this year but it seems like he's putting more of his effort behind his record label, Jet Life Recordings. In 2020, he closed the year out with a compilation tape from the label. Then, he shared a sequel that he dropped off a month ago.

Fendi P's been one of the most consistent members on the roster and this week, he returned with a brand new project titled, Trappin' Jazz. The rapper takes on jazz-influenced production which he complements with his laid-back flow. The project includes eight songs in total with appearances from the Jet Life Recordings honcho Curren%y, as well as LuLu P and Int'l Jones.

Trappin' Jazz follows the release of Fendi P's The Art Of Finessin 2 which he dropped earlier this year.