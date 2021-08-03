mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fendi P Drops Off "Trappin' Jazz" Ft. Curren$y & More

Aron A.
August 03, 2021 17:00
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Trappin' Jazz
Fendi P

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Jet Life Recordings rapper releases his new jazz-influenced project ft. Curren$y, LuLu P, and Int'l Jones.


Curren$y has been active this year but it seems like he's putting more of his effort behind his record label, Jet Life Recordings. In 2020, he closed the year out with a compilation tape from the label. Then, he shared a sequel that he dropped off a month ago.

Fendi P's been one of the most consistent members on the roster and this week, he returned with a brand new project titled, Trappin' Jazz. The rapper takes on jazz-influenced production which he complements with his laid-back flow. The project includes eight songs in total with appearances from the Jet Life Recordings honcho Curren%y, as well as LuLu P and Int'l Jones.

Trappin' Jazz follows the release of Fendi P's The Art Of Finessin 2 which he dropped earlier this year. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fendi P Drops Off "Trappin' Jazz" Ft. Curren$y & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject