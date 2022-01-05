Femdot Shares New Project "Not For Sale"

Chicago rapper Femdot has cemented his name in the city while engraving his name in the minds of hip-hop heads across the country. Since the release of 2019's 94 Camry Music, he's left fans in anticipation of his next move. Over two years later, and he blessed fans with the release of his latest body of work, Not For Sale. The rapper's latest project arrived on Dec. 31st to close out 2021, boasting eight songs in total. In terms of features, the rapper links up with Alex Banin, theMIND, and Gousse while Hush Forte, Daoud, bLvvk, and more assist with production.

Check the project and tracklist below.