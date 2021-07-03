A female California corrections officer has been jailed for reportedly having sex with an inmate, and she did it in full view of 11 other people as well. According to reports, Tina Gonzalez, 26, was sentenced this week to two years probation and seven months in the county jail for having sex with an inmate. And not just that, but she also reportedly even cut a hole in her uniform pants to make it easier to have sex in Fresno County Jail.

Her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, told the court that he had witnessed many “pretty disgusting things” during his 26-years on the job, but nothing as shocking as hearing of Gonzalez’s sex session in full view of other inmates. “That is something only a depraved mind can come up with,” McComas told the court. See picture of the female (below).

Gonzalez, who quit after being arrested in May last year, also supplied the same inmate with razors, a cell phone and advance warnings when his cell was going to be searched, the reports said.

“She took an oath which she betrayed and in doing so endangered her coworkers’ lives,” McComas said.

Gonzalez pleaded no contest in April to sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting inmate, as well as possessing drugs or alcohol, and a cell phone to give to an inmate.

