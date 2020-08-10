Felt Ends An 11-Year Hiatus With New Album "Felt 4 U"

Fans of veteran hip-hop duo Felt, consisting of Atmosphere's own Slug and Living Legends emcee Murs, have been waiting for over a decade to hear a new project from the underground kings. Thankfully, the wait is over now that the duo's fourth album has officially dropped.



Image by HNHH

Following their 2002 debut LP Felt: A Tribute to Christina Ricci, the 2005 sophomore follow-up Felt Vol. 2: A Tribute to Lisa Bonet and their last LP Felt 3: A Tribute to Rosie Perez in 2009, Slug and Murs decided to make this project a special dedication to their unwavering fanbase by aptly titling it Felt 4 U. With longtime affiliate Ant of Atmosphere providing full production once again, in addition to Aesop Rock and The Grouch featured on standout cut "Hologram," this project definitely feels like one big reunion that is truly a dream come true in the form of one highly-anticipated album. Welcome back, fellas!

Listen to Felt 4 U, the new album by Felt, right now on your preferred streaming platform.

Tracklist:

1. Never's Enough

2. Find My Way

3. Don't Do Me Like That

4. Trees

5. Through the Night

6. Freeze Tag

7. Sticks & Stones

8. Underwater (Feat. Blimes Brixton)

9. Alexander F'real

10. Hologram (Feat. Aesop Rock & The Grouch)

11. Crimson Skies (Feat. Shepard Albertson)

12. Borboleta