Felly Drops New Project "Young Fel 2"

Felly's slick wordplay and smooth flow have shined since his debut project, Waking Up To Sirens. However, like most artists, he's grown and matured over time. His 2016 EP Young Fel offered a better glimpse at his growth as an artist and in many ways, broke him out in front of a wider audience. He's certainly pumped out tons of music since then but this week, he returned with Young Felly 2. The project is 14 songs including the previously released singles, "Pot Of Gold" and "Still Young."

"been working on this project for almost two years. it has seen many different versions I can’t wait to share the final one with you. you’re gonna feel a lot through it," he wrote of the project before its release.