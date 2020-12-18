Felipe Da Don Reunites Lil Baby & Gunna On "Sticky"

Lil Baby's feature price went all the way up, but he's not even interested in accepting any more guest verses at this point. The Atlanta rapper is arguably the hottest rap star in the world and he's letting his music cool off while he works behind-the-scenes to keep us satisfied for next year. He previously stated that he would no longer be doing feature verses for artists, so "Sticky" with Felipe Da Don is likely to be one of his final spots for the next little while.

Representing Atlanta's West side, Felipe Da Don is breaking into national territory with the release of his new single "Single", which features Lil Baby and Gunna. One of modern's rap's favorite combo pairings, Baby and Gunna never fail to impress when they hop on the same record. It's been a minute since we've heard them together since they're both working on solo material, but it's always nice to see them reuniting over a hype new track.

Listen to "Sticky" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sticky, I'm poppin' Percs like they Ritalin every day

Country boy call us a hundred play

Call the Migos and tell them, "Come ándale"

Got a stick in the vest, Arnold Schwarzenegger

N***a know not to play, we go extra crazy