Ten days ago Felicity Huffman headed to prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for her 14-day sentence for her role in college bribery. The 56-year-old When They See Us actress pleaded guilty to paying $15K to a fake charity to assist her daughter with cheating on the SATs. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," she said.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that Felicity has been released from prison early since only serving 11 days. Apparently, if an inmate's release date falls on a weekend they get released the Friday before. Even though Felicity is free from behind bars she has to conduct 250 hours of community service, pay a $30,000 fine for her guilty plea and undergo one year of court supervision. Prosecutors were gunning to have the actress serve one year, then pulled back to four months then one month, finally settling on 14 days.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Felicity previously stated.