She's served her time behind bars and paid her debt to society, and now Felicity Huffman is enjoying no longer answering to the justice system. The famed Desperate Housewives actress was caught up in a college bribery scandal that captivated a global audience. The Academy Award-nominated entertainer entered a guilty plea last year to charges of mail fraud and honest services fraud. She was accused of paying $15K to a man named Rick Singer, a college fixer, who helped Huffman's daughter, Sophia Grace Macy, cheat on her SAT exam.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

Around this time last year, Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college scandal, but she was released after serving only 11 days. She underwent a supervised release and was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service as well as to pay $30K in fines. According to multiple reports, Huffman no longer has any other obligations to complete in connection to this case.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman previously said. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

[via]