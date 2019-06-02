Felicity Huffman was spotted out and about recently at a flower shop. The captured photos of the starlet showed her with a thick flower bouquet on a day which coincided with her daughter's graduation day. Though we do not know whether or not the purchase was made for Felicity's daughter, Grace Jones, it is fair to say the shamed actress is stopping by to smell the roses amidst the college admissions scandal. To note, Huffman and countless other members of the elite society were nabbed for bribing their children's way into prestigious universities.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

In Felicity Huffman's case, she had reportedly paid Rick Singer a total of $15K so he could rig Sofia' SAT scores, give her extra time to finish the rest and then correct some of the answers. The former Desperate Housewives actress chose to opt for a guilty plea so the prosecutors could consider going easy on her. As such, the state attorneys are seeking a 4-10 month sentence. The latter strongly differs from 90210 actress Lori Loughlin who is facing some serious time for her actions. We are counting approximately 20 years of time on charges which include bribery, mail fraud and more. We are still awaiting a decision from the court.

