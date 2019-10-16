Today is the day that Felicity Huffman heads to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to begin her two-week sentence for her involvement in the college bribery scandal. The When They See Us actress previously pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fake charity to assist her daughter in cheating on the SATs.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Along with a 14-day sentence, Felicity will also have to pay a $30,000 fine, undergo one year of court supervision after her release and do 250 hours of community service. TMZ reports that Felicity's "near immediate acceptance of responsibility" as well as the fact that she paid the smallest bribe assisted in her short sentence. "I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined," she said in court.

Prosecutors initially wanted the 56-year-old to spend one year in jail, then four months and then one month before the judge made the final decision.