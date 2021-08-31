mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fedd The God Drops "Sense Of Urgency"

Aron A.
August 30, 2021 20:54
Sense Of Urgency
Fedd The God

Fedd The God releases his latest project, "Sense Of Urgency."


The Taylor Gang clique is moving strong. We've received a ton of music from the camp this year including a few drops from Wiz Khalifa who is always keeping busy with some sort of endeavor. However, the record label continues to grow and Wiz keeps using his platform to shine light on the budding talent that he's brought to his team.

This week, Fedd The God came through with his latest body of work, Sense Of Urgency. It's a short effort of five songs in total with a 14 minute run time. The project includes appearances from labelmates, and the Taylor Gang head honcho, who appears twice on "Activatedd" with Chevy Woods, and "Strip Club Jesus" alongside Juicy J.

Peep the new project from Fedd The God below. 

