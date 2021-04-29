If you're an avid blunt smoker, you'll want to read this because, as announced on Thurday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it will be banning menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars within the year. That means that your beloved Backwoods (or any other flavored cigar brand that you prefer) will likely be removed from your local convenience store in the coming months.

The move to ban flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, including Newports, continues the FDA's efforts to stop marketing harmful flavored products to the youth. Flavored e-cigarette pods, grape, vanilla, and honey Backwoods, and menthol cigarettes have proven to be popular with younger consumers, so the FDA is deciding to put a full halt on the sale of said products.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. "With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. Together, these actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that will have an extraordinary public health impact. Armed with strong scientific evidence, and with full support from the Administration, we believe these actions will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S."

Read the full release at the link below.

