The Food and Drug Administration wants InfoWars founder Alex Jones to take down "unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19." The FDA expressed these sentiments in a letter sent to Jones on April 9.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19 in people ..." the letter reads. "You should take immediate action to correct the violations cited in this letter ... We advise you to review your websites, product labels, and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you are not misleadingly representing your products as safe and effective for a COVID-19 related use for which they have not been approved by FDA and that you do not make claims that misbrand the products in violation of the FD&C Act."

The letter cites multiple instances of Jones allegedly misleading the public. One such incident is a video titled Experts Say Trump Must Seal The Border Like Israel & Italy Or Face Massive Coronavirus Surge from March 10.

"I’m not going to belabor this, I’m just gonna tell ya, that for just your daily life, and your gums and your teeth and for regular viruses and bacteria, the patented Nano Silver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented, and homeland security have said this stuff kills the whole SARS corona family, at point blank range," Jones says in the video. "Well of course it does, it kills every virus. But they found that, this is 13 years ago, and the Pentagon uses the product we have. And the product we have in private label is about to be in Walmart."

Jones was given 48 hours to correct the violations.

