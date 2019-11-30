With the normalization of cannabis across North America, more doctors have been examining the potential of the plant. There's many who use cannabis for recreational use but more doctors and scientists are seeing the benefits from CBD. However, the Food and Drug Administration seems to have doubts about the actual benefit.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Amy Abernethy, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner, has issued a statement about the potential harms of using CBD products. Although CBD products have increased in popularity, the FDA has yet to determine whether these products are actually beneficial. In fact, she stated that there's a possibility it could be causing harm to people without them knowing.

“We remain concerned that some people wrongly think that the myriad of CBD products on the market, many of which are illegal, have been evaluated by the FDA and determined to be safe, or that trying CBD ‘can’t hurt,’” Amy Abernethy said in a statement to CNBC. She added that they still have "a number of question regarding CBD’s safety — including reports of products containing contaminants, such as pesticides and heavy metals — and there are real risks that need to be considered."



"[The FDA] has seen only limited data about CBD safety and these data point to real risks that need to be considered before taking CBD for any reason," she concluded.

Peep the statement below.