The conversation on vaping products has been going on for some time and deaths related to vaping have now hit 17 in America. “No one can say long-term use of vaping — where you’re inhaling steam and chemicals deep into your lungs — is healthy," ” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomoy stated. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has now released a report advising individuals to stay away from vapes, "particularly those containing THC—obtained off the street or from other illicit or social sources."

The issue at hand, as stated in the report, is that vaping products have not been approved by the FDA and users who add THC oil to vaping pens or buy them from unauthorized sellers are putting their health at risk. "If you choose to use these products, monitor yourself for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain) and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health," the FDA suggests.



Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

We previously posted on the study that revealed how vape pens release lead and toxic metals when being inhaled. "It’s important for the FDA, the e-cigarette companies, and vapers themselves to know that these heating coils, as currently made, seem to be leaking toxic metals—which then get into the aerosols that vapers inhale," the study revealed.