FCG Heem Releases "Neighborhood Poetry" Project

Aron A.
May 22, 2021 10:40
Neighborhood Poetry
FCG Heem

FCG Heem shares his latest project ft. Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, and NoCap.


FCG Heem is among those in the new generation of rap who are efficient at tugging at heartstrings. The rapper's melodious delivery resonates with the bubbling sound of the South but it's his description of the world around him that's helped him build a dedicated fanbase. On Friday, the rapper unveiled his latest body of work, Neighborhood Poetry which finds him honing in on his talents even further. The project is fourteen songs in length with Heem largely holding it down by himself. However, he does bring on a few collaborators to round out the project such as Toosii, NoCap, and Pooh Shiesty. 

Check out the latest body of work from FCG Heem below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Neighborhood Poetry.

