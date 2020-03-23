FBZ'z Zombie Juice Heads Outside For "Quarantina Freestyle 01"

Quarantine might have people couped up in the crib but there seems to be an influx of music arriving, as well. Zombie Juice of Flatbush Zombies took some time to bless us with a brand new freestyle in wake of the COVID-19 madness. The rapper dropped off "Quarantina Freestyle 01" which appears to be the first of many to come. Tackling a Bollywood-sampled beat, Zombie Juice proves that bars are still alive in well with a poetic take on the madness going on in the world. "There's locust in the sky, blood over the soil/ Hope the water don't dry/ Flint still fucked up and Kobe just died," he raps.

"While some of us rely on ourselves and try to be self sufficient and are we are taking things easier then most because we’re slightly prepared while some of us are going bat shit crazy and getting cabin fever because y’all don’t know how to just be ONE with yourselves and love ones," he wrote along with the IG post after inviting anyone to join in with their own Quarantina freestyle.

Quotable Lyrics

They control the narrative, you in a facade

False numbers, the algorithm, they killing us off

Where the test kits at? And can we trust them at all?

2020's pretty weak but we gon' make it, we strong