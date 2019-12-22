The battle of streaming giants continue but maybe, their biggest competitors weren't among each other. Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime are among the biggest streaming services out these days but that doesn't mean that they have every film that people sought out. Illegal streaming services serve as an alternative but unfortunately, there's a big crackdown on them.

According to CNN, two men from Las Vegas pleaded guilty to running two massive illegal streaming services, iStreamItAll and Jetflicks. The two men, who work as computer programmers, were convicted on criminal copyright charges on Friday. With tens of thousands of paid subscribers, iStreamItAll and Jetflicks' platforms were made to mirror the same type of accessibility as Netflix and other streaming giants to include a "myriad varieties of computer operating systems, smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, video game consoles, digital media players, set-top boxes and web browsers."

Daryl Julius Polo pleaded guilty to running IStreamItAll that included a massive library of films and television shows that it didn't have the proper licensing for. Polo also admitted that he urged users to drop the other streaming services they signed up for.

In a separate case, Luis Angel Villarino admitted to running Jetflicks and using software to stream thousands of television shows and films that it didn't have the proper licensing for.

Both individuals are set to be sentenced in March.