FBG's Doe Boy Drops Off Brand New Banger "Poor Or Rich"

FreeBandz Gang is keeping the summer hot. Although Future already released two projects, he seems to have put more focus on FBG. At the beginning of July, the rapper commemorated the 4th of July with FBG Independence Day mixtape which included cuts from Guap Tarantino, who just dropped his new tape Charge Em Up, Casino, and of course, Doe Boy. Shortly after, Future made sure to shine an even bigger light on Doe Boy with a verse on "100 Shooters" ft. Meek Mill. Now, Doe Boy returns with a brand new cut for the streets.

Doe Boy dropped off a heater recently titled, "Poor Or Rich." As the rapper reflects on his rise in the streets and his rap career, he also recognizes how that might put him harms way. Over haunting, bass-heavy production, he reminds people that he's still dealing with real-life problems including the law and the opps.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't come walkin' through my hood, tryna twerk, bitch

Police came and ask me questions, got ignored, bitch

Keep that .40 on my hip, if I'm poor or rich