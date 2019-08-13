FBG's Casino Releases His New Project "Different"

Freebandz Gang is moving strong this year. We've already received two projects from Future, Guap Tarantino is fresh off of the release of a new project and last month, a compilation project from the label was released. Now FBG Casino is back with a brand new project. With six tracks in total, Casino released his new EP Different this week. His new project serves as his first project since teaming up with 550 for 2 Fat N***az: Before We Was Fat. Although it is a short project, it does include a few appearances. The R&B infused opening track "Don't Change" features Star while other collaborators include Supernovaaaa and Eman.

Check out Casino's new project, Different below and sound off with your favorite cut off of the project in the comment section below,