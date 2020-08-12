FBG Duck's First Posthumous Single "Like That" Arrives

FBG Duck had been hustling for the better part of a decade before his life was taken away as a result of gun violence. The Chicago rapper is said to have angered his rivals by releasing a song called "Dead Bitches," which was a diss record. Police are investigating his drive-by shooting with this song as a possible motive.

As more information comes out regarding the death of FBG Duck, his team at Clout Boyz Entertainment has officially released his first posthumous single, titled "Like That."

Fans are remembering the rising star from Chicago by running up his streams, hoping that the money earned from this single ends up going to his family.

Listen below and let us know if you were a fan of the late rapper.

Quotable Lyrics:

How the fuck you walk like that?

She on boss shit, probably why she talk like that

She like to buy me stuff, yeah, she a boss like that

She got that type of head, she hang up I'ma call right back