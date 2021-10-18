Federal prosecutors say Tacarlos "Los" Offerd, a suspect in the murder of FBG Duck, purchased the car which was used as the lead vehicle in the shooting, in his own name. During a detention hearing on Friday, the prosecution added that Offerd returned the car just hours after the shooting.

US prosecutor Jason Julien says Offerd lied about his employment on the paperwork.

Offred's legal defense argued that buying the car does not guarantee he was involved in the killing.

The indictment lists several alleged members of Chicago’s O-Block Gang including Charles " C Murda" Liggins, Kenneth "Kenny Mac" Roberson, Christopher "C Thang" Thomas, and Marcus "Muwop" Smart.

The hearing comes days after law enforcement blamed the Chicago Drill rap scene for violence in the city.

“What’s happening on social media and what’s happening in music videos that are on YouTube, particularly in the drill rap genre, it shows you what’s happening in the city,” an agent said in a press conference. “It shows you exactly what’s happening in the city, which are people are flooding the streets to commit acts of violence and then either bragging about acts of violence or talking about how they’re going to retaliate through other acts of violence, and it’s happening on a regular basis."

[Via]