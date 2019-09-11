FBG Duck Goes Wild On New Song "Shidd"

If you've been paying attention to the Chicago scene this decade, FBG Duck's came across your radar on more than a few occasions. He's mainly caught attention across his region but the release of 2018's "Slide" and its subsequent remix with 21 Savage put a bigger spotlight on his name.

Earlier today, the rapper came through with his latest track, "Shidd." While maintaining a feel for Chicago's drill, he hops on a bouncier beat while showcasing his range and unexpected voices that he could pull off. A Valee-type flow is heard across the entire song but at times, he pops out with a more aggressive tone that'll make you hop out of your seat.

Hopefully, the release of the new single is a sign that he has a new project coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Shidd, That's your bih right there? (I don't care)

Did the whole gang hit your bitch? Hell yeah

N***as acting like they want smoke, we gon' take it there

N***as out here playing dirty games, w put 'em under there





