FBG Duck Goes Wild On New Song "Shidd"

Aron A.
September 11, 2019 19:54
Shidd
FBG Duck

Enter the mind of FBG Duck with his new single.


If you've been paying attention to the Chicago scene this decade, FBG Duck's came across your radar on more than a few occasions. He's mainly caught attention across his region but the release of 2018's "Slide" and its subsequent remix with 21 Savage put a bigger spotlight on his name.

Earlier today, the rapper came through with his latest track, "Shidd." While maintaining a feel for Chicago's drill, he hops on a bouncier beat while showcasing his range and unexpected voices that he could pull off. A Valee-type flow is heard across the entire song but at times, he pops out with a more aggressive tone that'll make you hop out of your seat.

Hopefully, the release of the new single is a sign that he has a new project coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Shidd, That's your bih right there? (I don't care)
Did the whole gang hit your bitch? Hell yeah
N***as acting like they want smoke, we gon' take it there
N***as out here playing dirty games, w put 'em under there


FBG Duck
