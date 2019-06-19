FBG Duck Drops New Banger "Batman"

FBG Duck's become one of the more prominent coming out of Chicago in the post-drill era. Over the past year or so, he's created a huge buzz for himself in the streets. His collaboration with 21 Savage on the "Slide (Remix)" helped introduce him to a wider audience. And of course, his short-lived beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine last year didn't hurt either. However, the days of beefing rainbow-haired rappers are in the past and he's still flooding the street with new music. Now, he returns with his latest track, "Batman."

FBG Duck comes through with a hard-hitting street track with his latest drop. Over a very minimal instrumental, FBG Duck delivers terrifyingly detailed accounts of the streets of Chicago with a soft tone while dubbing his punchlines with screams to add an even more haunting effect.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bought a car, it ain't fast enough but this cat is

And it's all black, bitch I'm flyin' like I'm batman

Bullet holes, all in his car, look what that Mac did