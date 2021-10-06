FaZe Kaysan Drops Off Visuals For Lil Durk & Future Assisted "Made A Way"

The FaZe Clan brought Durk and Future to the Hollywood Hills for a celebration.

When the FaZe Clan graced the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside Bronny James and Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray, the crew that started out with Call of Duty gameplay videos officially took their step into the mainstream.

Then, a couple months later, FaZe Clan took another step, this time into the rap game.

FaZe Kaysan, a DJ, producer and artist, enlisted WondaGurl, Future and Lil Durk to come together for a celebration of monumental accomplishments on "Made A Way."

The record, featuring boastful lyrics like "I done made it out the mud, I'm with my gang I don't recoup," and "You ain't seen me shop but I bring the stores to the stu," is a perfect combination of Durk and Future getting a couple brags off over WondaGurl production.

Today, Kaysan dropped off visuals to tie the whole record together even better.

Starting with Durk and Kaysan driving through the Hollywood Hills in a Lamborghini truck, the two pull up to a massive mansion and the party is on from there. With huge, diamond-encrusted FaZe Clan chains on, lavishly long banquet hall-style dinner tables and women all around, Durk and Future spit their verses and really make it feel like a culmination of the video game clan's ascension to stardom.

Check out the visuals for "Made A Way" and let us know what you think in the commments.