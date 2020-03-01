Fortnite esports player Daniel "Dubs" Walsh has been indefinitely suspended from FaZe Clan following the use of a racial slur during a live stream. The esports organization released a statement announcing the decision to suspend him, according to ESPN.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

"FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech," the statement says. "It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community. Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels.

"We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training and proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately."

Dubs last apologized with a statement of his own on Twitter: "I can't even describe how sorry I am. I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn't have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better."

After being signed by FaZe last year, Dubs qualified for the Fortnite World Cup in both the solo and duos divisions.