FattSosa Drops Eponymous EP Featuring Moneybagg Yo, Block 125 & More

Today, we're pleased to share FattSosa's eponymous EP, which features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Luke Nasty, Kollision, and Block 125. Across six tracks, Sosa's blend of RnB and hip-hop captivate through tales of his surroundings, reflections on loyalty, lust, and respect.

"Dope"

Speaking exclusively to HNNH, FattSosa broke down his process in bringing his eponymous EP together. "“First off Luke Nasty is from NC, so it only made sense for us to come together and make a hit," he begins. "Then I wanted to pair Kollision and Block 125 on “Respect.” To me Block 125 reminds me of a Jadakiss of the South, when it comes to that trap shit he talks that talk, and when Kollision and I first met in QC Studios over in Atlanta we clicked immediately.

"Moneybagg Yo is one of the hardest out in Memphis," he continues. "It was crazy when he came through to my small hometown in NC to shoot the video, he showed a lot of love to my people.” Clearly, FattSosa is a man with a vision, and one capable of uniting the people to his cause. It doesn't hurt that he's got versatility in his toolkit, switching from melodically savvy to imposing whenever the track might call for it. Check out FattSosa live, and keep an eye out for what he's got in the stash - collaborations with Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and more.