mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fatlip, Blu & Madlib Remind Us What "Gangsta Rap" Is

Hayley Hynes
January 21, 2022 17:13
54 Views
00
0
Fatlip/SpotifyFatlip/Spotify
Fatlip/Spotify

Gangsta Rap
Fatlip, Blu & Madlib

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Happy New Music Friday.


Fatlip, Blu, and Madlib have come together to give us "Gangsta Rap," which finds the recording artists braggadociously trading verses over a four-minute and 38-second long track that was cooked up by the 48-year-old DJ.

Fans on Reddit's hip-hop heads page have been loving the single thus far. "I love this so much, I hope we get more Blu and Madlib," one user wrote. "They've already dropped tons but I need even more, they are such a dope combo."

"Blu has been putting in work for so long, especially the last couple of years," another added. "He is made for Madlib beats tbh, they work so well together. The album he did with Oh No is evidence of that, and of course Bad Neighbour."

Check out "Gangsta Rap" below, and let us know what your favourite New Music Friday release is from this week in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gankin' gats, slangin' crack

Smokin' blunts and such

Askin' me what did I eat

I'm tryna f*ck for lunch

Fatlip Blu Madlib
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fatlip, Blu & Madlib Remind Us What "Gangsta Rap" Is
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject