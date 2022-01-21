Fatlip, Blu & Madlib Remind Us What "Gangsta Rap" Is

Fatlip, Blu, and Madlib have come together to give us "Gangsta Rap," which finds the recording artists braggadociously trading verses over a four-minute and 38-second long track that was cooked up by the 48-year-old DJ.

Fans on Reddit's hip-hop heads page have been loving the single thus far. "I love this so much, I hope we get more Blu and Madlib," one user wrote. "They've already dropped tons but I need even more, they are such a dope combo."

"Blu has been putting in work for so long, especially the last couple of years," another added. "He is made for Madlib beats tbh, they work so well together. The album he did with Oh No is evidence of that, and of course Bad Neighbour."

Check out "Gangsta Rap" below, and let us know what your favourite New Music Friday release is from this week in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gankin' gats, slangin' crack

Smokin' blunts and such

Askin' me what did I eat

I'm tryna f*ck for lunch