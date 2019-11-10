On October 12th, Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean while playing video games in her own house. Jefferson's father gave an impassioned interview after her death, but he himself has now passed.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Marquis Jefferson, 58, suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night. A spokesperson for the family, Bruce Carter, told KXAS-TV (Channel 5) the news.

“Less than a month ago, he was working at El Centro, mentoring kids twice a week," Carter said. “He just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

Marquis Jefferson was interviewed by KTVT-TV after the killing.

“Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say, ‘Tay was shot,’” he told KTVT-TV the day after the shooting. “I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her.” He continued, “You have to know that was somebody’s daughter. Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that.”

Officer Aaron Dean was forced to resign and is now facing a murder charge for the incident. Atatiana's funeral was held on October 24th, just over two weeks before Marquis Jefferson's death.