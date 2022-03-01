California's capital is the focal point of reports today after a tragedy took place at a Sacramento church. Although identities are being kept concealed, for the time being, authorities told reporters that around 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 28), an employee at the Church of Sacramento heard shots ring out. They immediately ran from the location and called the police.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found five people dead in the main sanctuary.

It has been reported that a 39-year-old father is believed to have killed his three children—ages nine, 10, and 13—before turning the gun on himself. The identification of the fifth victim remains unknown at the time of this publication. Investigators have purposefully withheld that information, but it was stated that the last victim was familiar with the father as well as the children, and was at the location as a chaperone for their supervised visit together.

Police have reportedly stated that the children's mother was estranged from the father and had a restraining order against him. California's Governor Gavin Newsome tweeted a statement about the murder-suicide.

"Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating," he wrote. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement."

[via][via]