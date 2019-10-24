Father Is Back With "Catch Bodies Like Gabrielle Union"

Father is one guy who you know has a unique take on essentially anything. The rapper is only two weeks removed from the release of his last project, Hu$band but that doesn't mean he's slowing down. The Atlanta rapper came through with his latest single, "Catching Bodies Like Gabrielle Union" earlier today. Now, you might wonder when Gabrielle Union caught a body but the song is in reference to the 2000s classic cheerleading film, Bring It On which also starred Kristen Dunst. On "Catching Bodies Like Gabrielle Union," Father delivers absurd bars over a bouncy production that's infused with elements of Memphis in it.

It's unclear if this new song might be on a forthcoming project but we're definitely excited to hear what else he has in store.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't got no money for none of these hoes neither

Bitch, start a kickstarter

Might hit San Fran, make a tech start-up