Father Drops Psychedlic Vibes On New Track "Shit Got Old, Got Sick"

Father has always been one of those artists who doesn't mind making fun of himself in his music. He's also been known to come through with some hilarious bars and his friendship with Zack Fox is a demonstration of the type of humor we can come to expect from him. On his latest track "Shit Got Old, Got Sick," that humor is on full display as we see Father take a nonchalant approach to relationships and topics surrounding sex.

Throughout the song, we get some psychedelic production that hangs around in the back and helps enhance the mumbled autotuned vocals that are coming from Father. From there, the artist raps about a girl whose sexual prowess simply isn't working on him anymore, and now, he is looking to move on. Overall, it's a lowkey track and it's a solid effort that you can stream, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She gon' fuck me quick

She gon' fuck the clique

She gon' suck some dick

She gon' lose her mind

I'm gon' waste her time