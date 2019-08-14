mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Father Blesses Fans With New Track "A Lot On Ur Plate"

Cole Blake
August 14, 2019 16:27
241 Views
30
0
CoverCover

A Lot On Ur Plate
Father

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Father connects with Meltycanon for track titled, "A Lot On Ur Plate."


Father has linked up with producer Meltycanon again for a new track titled, “A Lot On Ur Plate.” Father floats over the playful, dreamy beat with quick, drug-related, sensual bars, “Make her switch up on all her friends, then we’re gonna fuck all of your friends,” is just the beginning. The track rounds out at two-minutes and nineteen-seconds, and that’s all Father needs to get his point across. There’s a girl with a lot of baggage but he still wants to be with her, “I know you got a lot on your plate but, I still want to take you to dinner and put dick in your tummy.”

The song comes paired up with a trippy music video that subtlely edits the world around Father as he raps his bars in a mansion populated by beautiful women. Odd moments such as a girl wearing a mask that resembles a plague doctor allude to an Eyes Wide Shut lifestyle and Father’s humor. Definitely make sure to check out the video as well as the song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I make this line unforgettable
I put a perc on a pedestal
Eat out a bitch like an edible

Father
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  241
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Father meltycanon soundcloud
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Father Blesses Fans With New Track "A Lot On Ur Plate"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject