A 29-year-old man by the name of Benny Garcia from Holyoke, Massachusetts, was arrested this past Thursday when his 5-year-old son claimed that a packet of white powder he brought to school made him "feel like Spiderman." The boy, who attends Lawrence Elementary School, told his teacher about the supposed superhero substance, showing her a baggie that was stamped with the Spiderman logo. The teacher promptly informed the school principal, who contacted the authorities.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Law enforcement found 170 bags of heroin, some of which were also stamped with the Spiderman logo, as well as 38 baggies of what is suspected to be cocaine in Garcia's apartment. According to the prosecutor of the case, the child found the sealed baggy in the living room, which he then brought to school. The child was rushed to the hospital as a necessary precaution, but authorities claim that he did not ingest any of the substance.

The 5-year-old along with another child under Garcia's care were taken to the Department of Children and Family Services. Due to an outstanding warrant connected to a previous drug case, Garcia was taken into custody. He has plead not guilty for these multiple drug charges, but will be held without bail as he awaits his hearing for dangerousness on November 20th.