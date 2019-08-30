Fatboy SSE Unleashes New Tape "Tyriq" Ft. Don Q, Uncle Murda & More

Fatboy SSE has made a name for himself as a comedian and his humorous presence but many seem to overlook the fact that he's a rapper in his own right. Fatboy recently came through with his latest project, Tyriq which includes appearances from by a ton of major artists in the game. Lil Tjay, Uncle Murda, Asian Da Beat, Nya Lee, Flipp Dinero, Zoey Dollaz, and Don Q are among the features on the project. Tyriq is a 16-track project that runs for a little under 40 minutes.
Peep the tracklist below.
1. Train (Intro)
2. Tyriq
3. Where I Came From
4. 17 ft. Lil Tjay
5. 209 High St
6. Fame (Skit)
7. Blue Whale ft. Don Q
8. Set It Off
9. Max B Phone Call (Skit)
10. My Brothers ft. Jussglo
11. Rubberbands ft. Garren
12. Tiana
13. Bounce That ft. Flipp Dinero & Nya Lee
14. Afterparty
15. Wallo (Skit)
16. Where I Came From (Remix) ft. Asian Da Brat, Uncle Murda, Albee Al, Zoey Dollaz & Trapboy Freddy