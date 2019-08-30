Fatboy SSE Unleashes New Tape "Tyriq" Ft. Don Q, Uncle Murda & More

Fatboy SSE has made a name for himself as a comedian and his humorous presence but many seem to overlook the fact that he's a rapper in his own right. Fatboy recently came through with his latest project, Tyriq which includes appearances from by a ton of major artists in the game. Lil Tjay, Uncle Murda, Asian Da Beat, Nya Lee, Flipp Dinero, Zoey Dollaz, and Don Q are among the features on the project. Tyriq is a 16-track project that runs for a little under 40 minutes.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Train (Intro)

2. Tyriq

3. Where I Came From

4. 17 ft. Lil Tjay

5. 209 High St

6. Fame (Skit)

7. Blue Whale ft. Don Q

8. Set It Off

9. Max B Phone Call (Skit)

10. My Brothers ft. Jussglo

11. Rubberbands ft. Garren

12. Tiana

13. Bounce That ft. Flipp Dinero & Nya Lee

14. Afterparty

15. Wallo (Skit)

16. Where I Came From (Remix) ft. Asian Da Brat, Uncle Murda, Albee Al, Zoey Dollaz & Trapboy Freddy