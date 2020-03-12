FatBoy SSE is usually a funnyman on the 'Gram, but one of his latest posts proved that he knows how to get serious when the time calls for it. The occasion this time had to deal with a hospital security staff and his wifey Tiana.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The pair have been going strong for some time now, spotted back in October at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards (seen above), and FatBoy even has a song dedicated to her titled "Tiana" that breaks down how they met in the first place. Not too much is understood as to where the whole hospital fiasco began, which he caught on camera and shared to his 5.6 million Instagram followers, but he made sure to write a longwinded caption to try and explain it all in his own words.

Take a look below to see what FatBoy SSE wrote as a caption to the video that shows him getting thrown out the hospital:

THESE N***AS D*CKHEAD SMH HOW DO YOU FEEL KICKING A BLACK MAN OUT A HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM CONCERN ABOUT HIS WIFE YOU DUMMIES GET ALOT OF BROWINE POINTS SMH PUTTING HANDS ON ME WHEN IM JUST SEEING IF MY WIFE OK & I WAS THERE IN THE HOSPITAL FROM THE JUMP SMH THESE WACK ASS SHERIFFS YELLING AT ME IN A HOSPITAL & FAKE RUNNING AFTER ME LIKE THEY WAS GOING TO ARREST ME BUT THEY KNEW THEY WOULD LOOK STUPIDER THEN THEY ALREADY DO SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️ THIS WHAT I MEAN THEY WAS NOBODY AS KIDS BECAME WEAK ASS SHERIFFS & STARTED ABUSING THEY AUTHORITY IN AN EMERGENCY ROOM YALL TWO SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOUR ACTIONS OR BE DEMOTED TO MALL COPS SMHHHHHHHHH ‬

We're praying everything ends well for both FatBoy SSE and Tiana. See his original post below: