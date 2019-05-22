Comedian and social media influencer Fatboy SSE found himself on the wrong side of the law on Monday evening after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. According to TMZ, the I Got The Hook Up 2 actor was in a vehicle with two other men—his manager and his security guard—in Jersey City when cops spotted them. The officer ran the actor's license, real name Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, and soon discovered that it was suspended. That was the least of his troubles because they were also alerted that Kimbrough had outstanding warrants.

With that revelation, officers decided to search the vehicle where they reportedly found marijuana. Kimbrough was taken into custody and charged with one count of possession of marijuana and bail jumping for his two bench warrants. The arresting officer also issued Kimbrough two tickets for driving with a suspended license and failing to observe a signal.

His management shared an update on Kimbrough's Instagram page for his 5.5 million followers. "Fatboy SSE was arrested in his home state of NJ tonight," they wrote. "We do not have much information to share with the public at this time but if you have not been able to reach him this is why. As we learn we will be sure to keep you all updated. Thank you."