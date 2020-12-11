Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On "How To Roll"

Fatboy SSE and his wife Tiana joined HNHH for a new "How To Roll," where they gave some insight into their "Lung Smacker" cannabis brand.

Fatboy SSE is a fan-favorite when it comes to the comedy world right now as he is constantly upping his game and putting smiles on people's faces. Over the last couple of years, Fatboy has worked tirelessly to expand his brand, and now, he has his own cannabis brand that has been making a big splash as of late. During our latest episode of "How To Roll" Fatboy and his wife Tiana sat down to talk about the new brand, "Lung Smacker," and how they typically enjoy their Backwoods.

As the comedian and entrepreneur explained, "Lung Smacker" is so good that it "will have the back of your head swollen." He also noted that the new brand is "so potent, it will make your ass quiver." Needless to say, Fatboy is pretty confident in his own creation.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Fatboy also went on to tell the hilarious story of when he was at his absolute highest. The entire tale takes place in New York and involves the comedian trying to impress his wife, who he had just started dating at the time. He also got to talk to us about some of the famous people he has smoked with, including Snoop Dogg, who gave the comedian a pound of weed.

You can check out the latest episode of "How To Roll," above and if you're a Fatboy SSE fan, be sure to check out the "Snack Review" we did with him a few months ago.