Fatboy SSE & Kocky Ka Are Smoking "OUUWEEE" On New Single

Hayley Hynes
May 24, 2022 20:56
Stream Fatboy SSE's latest single now.


For his latest arrival, Fatboy SSE linked up with a newcomer to our site, Kocky Ka, for "OUUWEEE," an upbeat track that finds the 28-year-old spitting bars about making bread and staying in his own lane, away from the "goofies."

"Smokin' ouuweee / I'm glad I separated from them goofies / Might've did some, the judge gonna roof me / F*ck it all, my sliders act up, make a movie / Send them shots right up at his Kufi," are among the rhymes he crafted for the just-over three-minute-long song.

Over on his Instagram, Fatboy teased the song for his 5.7 million followers, also revealing that the cover art was done by @abg_gfx and the track was mixed by @remvmber.when. On YouTube, the recording artist was kind enough to upload a lyric video, which he's urged his fans to go watch ASAP so they can rap along with him.

Stream "OUUWEEE" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what you think of the new arrival in the comment section below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Smokin' ouuweee

I'm glad I separated from them goofies

Might've did some, the judge gonna roof me

F*ck it all, my sliders act up, make a movie

Send them shots right up at his Kufi

